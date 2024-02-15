Miesse (Lonsway), Jeanette Anne



Miesse, Jeanette Anne, 81, of Springfield, passed away Friday, February 9, 2024 in Oakwood Village. Jeanette was born March 16, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Jane (Burch) Lonsway. Jeanette worked as a Registered Nurse for Mercy Hospital and Clark State, and later retired from the Clark County Health Department. She was also a member of St. Teresa Church and the Girls Euchre Club. Survivors include three children, Michael, Jane and Scott; five grandchildren, Cody (Amy), Keirstan (Jacob), Samantha (Dalton), Avery and Kendall; four great grandchildren, Alecia, Addy, Kali and Wyatt; four siblings, Joyce (Tom) Brown, Joan Lonsway, Jennifer Lonsway and Judy (Mike) Davy; son-in-law, Richard Brock; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 2005; a daughter, Gayle; and two brothers, John and James. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com