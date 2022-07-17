MIDLAM, Theodore W.



Theodore W. Midlam, age 90, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born June 4, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore and Alma Midlam. He retired from Koogler after 20 years of service. He proudly served our country as a Marine fighting in the Korean War. He was a long time member of Spinning Road Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 57 years Lillian (nee Baker) Midlam and his sisters Jeanette and Barbara.



Theodore is survived by his children Mike (Jody) Midlam, Marsha Midlam, Mark (Vangie) Midlam; grandchildren Maureen Midlam, Cole Midlam, Cody Midlam, Kathleen Midlam, Danielle (Daniel) Strauss, Kimberly (Ryan) Midlam and Melanie Midlam; great-grandchildren Jaelynn, Kaelani, Lillian, Luke, Lincoln and Quinn; and sisters Judy (Jim) Durst and Anita Oelerich. He is also survived by many neighbors, church members and family. He will be greatly missed by all.



A public visitation will be held Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, at Spinning Road Baptist Church (538 Spinning Road, Dayton, OH 45431) at 4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 5:00 pm.

