MIDKIFF (Brinnon), Erin



With the deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Erin Midkiff (Brinnon), age 39. She lost her long battle with PTSD. She leaves behind her daughter Audrey Brinnon, and 2 sons Wyatt and Carter Midkiff and grandson Jameson. She will also forever be missed by her parents David and Debra Brinnon, and sister Trisha Brinnon.