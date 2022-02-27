Hamburger icon
MIDGLEY, Pamela Kay

Pamela Kay Midgley, 67, of Springfield, passed away February 23, 2022, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 15, 1955, in Springfield, the daughter of Walter and Barbara (Martin) Midgley. Pamela enjoyed doing puzzles and crafts, but she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by two children: Wendy Thomas and Angela Curtis (Stephen); three grandchildren: Ronnie Midgley, Kimberly Cooper and Pamela Thompkey;

special step grandson, R.J. Spires; siblings: Katherine

Suckstorff, Shelia White and Ronnie Midgley and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by twin grandsons: Jessie and Nicholas Alexander; brothers: David Midgley and Thomas Midgley and her parents. Private funeral services will be held in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN

FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

