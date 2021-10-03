MIDDLETON, Karen Sue



70, of Lebanon, OH, passed away on September 21, 2021, with her family at her side. She was the beloved mother of



Annie Middleton and Duane (Terica) Middleton; loving grandmother of Madison Evans, Trenton Middleton, and Hunter York; dear sister of



Sandra Parker, Kathy Watkins, Diana Watkins, Betty Ann Temperman, and Robert



Watkins, Jr.; proud aunt to



numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Gloria Rose (nee Hoffman) Watkins and her sister, Mary Lou Kibler. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of



flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimers Association of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.

