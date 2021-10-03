journal-news logo
MIDDLETON, Karen

MIDDLETON, Karen Sue

70, of Lebanon, OH, passed away on September 21, 2021, with her family at her side. She was the beloved mother of

Annie Middleton and Duane (Terica) Middleton; loving grandmother of Madison Evans, Trenton Middleton, and Hunter York; dear sister of

Sandra Parker, Kathy Watkins, Diana Watkins, Betty Ann Temperman, and Robert

Watkins, Jr.; proud aunt to

numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Gloria Rose (nee Hoffman) Watkins and her sister, Mary Lou Kibler. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimers Association of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.

