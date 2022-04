MICHNIAK, William E. "Bill"



Bill's Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11 am to 12-noon with Mass following at noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Albert the Great Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com.