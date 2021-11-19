MICHELINI,



Catherine Marie



Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband Art, son Jeff Leen, daughter Elizabeth Leen, brother



William Atkin and sister



Marilyn Atkin, grandchildren Oliver, Eliza, and Mia. Cathy was an employee of Kettering Medical Center for 40 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Saturday November 20, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church on the corner of Brown and L Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Memorial



Contributions may be made to Holy Angels Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Holy Angels Church. On line



condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

