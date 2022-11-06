MICHEL, Marvin A.



Age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his residence. Marvin was the retired Vice President of Human Resources at First National Bank. He was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War, graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1948, graduate of Wittenberg University, Class of 1952 and a 61 year member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Marvin enjoyed Letterpress Printing and Model Railroading. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ella Michel; brothers, Donald and David; sister-in-law, Jeannine; and daughter, Lois Michel. Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Doris H.; daughters and sons-in-law, Ann L. and Glenn Burton of Cincinnati, Jane and John Goedeke of MN; sister-in-law, Virginia Michel of OR; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 5040 Rye Drive with Pastor Joel Sutton officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church. Interment will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, at Ferncliff Cemetery. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

