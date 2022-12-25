MICHEL, John Francis



Age 63, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He had worked as a toolmaker for Freund Precision and for Composite Technologies Incorporated. John enjoyed being outdoors, camping, traveling and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor. He is survived by wife of 40 years: Caroline (Leathers) Michel, daughter and son-in-law: Allison and Joel Kotchka, grandsons: Carson, Grayson, Jameson, siblings: Bill (Julie) Michel, Kathy (Jon) Christner, Jerry (Carol) Michel, Mary Lou (Dana) Schwieterman, Ted (Belinda) Michel, Jenny (Guy) Spidel, Paul (Lynn) Michel, Molly (Garry) Brunk, Chris (Brenda) Michel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Urban Leo and Janet Marie (Karl) Michel, brothers: Bobby and Jim Michel and sister: Patricia Michel. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care given to John. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Zachary Spidel officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for John and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

