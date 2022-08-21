MICHAELS, Sara Elisabeth



42, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on August 14, 2022. She was born on September 21, 1979, in Kettering, Ohio, to Teresa Adams and Jerry Michaels. In addition to her father, Sara was preceded in death by her sister Kimberly Darner (nee-Adams); and special aunt Denise Brogan. Sara is survived by her son Gavyn Hamilton; mother Teresa (John) Adams; brother John Nathan Adams; sister Robin Michaels; special niece MacKenzie Darner; special uncle Greg Brogan; numerous cousins and other friends and family. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45459. Visitation to be held at 10 AM on Wednesday until the time of service. Sara will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville.

