MICHAELS, David Robert



David Robert Michaels, 54, of Jamestown, Ohio, died unexpectedly December 3, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born October 3, 1966, in Dayton, the son of David H. and Lydia Michaels, residents of Bowersville, OH. David "Rob"



(as he was known to his immediate family) graduated from Greeneview High School, Jamestown, OH, in 1984. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman, loved drag-racing and could fix and build anything – a true craftsman. Rob never met a stranger. He would reach out and help anyone in need, many have said he would "give you the shirt off his back." He was known to help fix a car or to give the use of his truck for various tasks. A recent story told to us: He was in a hospital waiting room and there was a Mom with 4 children "being rambunctious"; he went over and played awhile and gave the Mom money to buy them all ice cream. That was just who he was...a kind, wonderful soul who tried to look out for those who were unseen, even to the detriment of himself. He had many heartaches recently, but he did his best to help in any way possible. He was brave and, in the end, felt at peace with God. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Earl and Velma Michaels. Survived by his beloved wife Jennifer (Orebaugh) Michaels; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Cindy and Jim Orebaugh; Mother and



Father, Lydia and David H. Michaels of Bowersville; Children - Ashley Michaels of Xenia, Kristen (Cody) Morgan of Germantown, Abby Michaels of Xenia, Bailey (Austin) Ary of Xenia, Joshua Robinson of Jamestown and Ethan of Franklin; Sisters - Christina (Mark) Neumeier of Xenia and Trisha (Greg) Pike of Englewood; Grandchildren, Steven Gales, Stelleona Michaels-Williams, Avie Morgan and expected granddaughter little



Baby Ary. A celebration of life service will be held in the spring 2021 due to current COVID-19 restrictions and out of a preponderance of care for any vulnerable individuals.



Arrangements are by the Powers-Kell Funeral Home, Jamestown, Ohio. Those who wish to remember David "Rob"



Michaels may leave condolences at



www.powerskellfuneralhome.com