MICHAEL,



Thomas Franklin



80, of Middletown, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born on March 07, 1942, in Covington, KY, to Frank and Margaret (Mersch) Michael. Tom served in the United States Army and worked as an insurance and real estate agent. Thomas is survived by his children and step-children; Rob (Elizabeth) Michael, Christine (Scott) Phillips, Randy (Janie) Michael, OJ (Sherry) Graham, Glen (Megan) Graham and Eric (Charity) Graham, grandchildren Brittany Ragland, Mackenzie Ragland, Nick (Beth) Graham, Michael (Kim) Graham, Libby Graham, Maggie Graham, Alex Baldwin, Ethan Graham, Liam Graham and Torrey Graham, great-grandchildren Addison, Alden, Jackson, Finley, Titus and Irelynn, sisters Joan (Dan) Schute, Donna Gleckler and Barb (Mike) Stegens. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Marie Graham. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Graham officiating. Burial will be at Simonson Chapel Cemetery with military honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center Memorial Fund, 4100 West Third Street Dayton, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

