MICHAEL, Jeffry

MICHAEL II, Jeffry Lyn "Snake"



Age 50, of Winchester, TN. We lost Jeff on August 3rd, 2022, due to a heart attack at his residence. He was a Special Education teacher at the Franklin Middle School in Cowan, TN. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 8, 1971. He graduated from Hamilton High school in 1989. He attended the University of Kentucky on a baseball scholarship, where he received his Bachelors and Master's degree in Special Education. He had an exceptional baseball career which started at HHS and then went on to play for UK. He was then drafted by the Baltimore Orioles minor leagues. Other teams included were Midland, Cincinnati Spirits, Tennessee Tomahawks and Albany Polecats. He leaves behind his devoted mother Etta Bakst, father Jeff Michael (Lana), his children, Kylea and Jamie Michael, step-sister Jordyn Slotta, step-children Kazdin and Slayton Wild, aunts Sue Nugent and Wilma Combs, beloved cousins Gidget Gafford (John), Tiffany McGhee (Chris), Brittany Setser and Ricky Setser (Hannah), Riley Wilmot, Hayden and Roma Gafford and Mike Garrett (Beth). His devoted friend Rodger Stewart, and a wide circle of Baseball friends, coaches and teachers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon (Dee) and Juanita Pierson, grandparents Betty and Calvin Michael, his cousin "brother" Shawn Setser and Dustin Setser. A special thanks for the generosity, to Gidget and John Gafford, Kyle and Kristin Decker and Todd Riley. Jeff would want this to be a Celebration of Life. A memorial will be celebrated at Rose Hill Mausoleum Chapel on Saturday, September 10th from 1-3pm. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund/Etta Bakst at 5/3rd Bank in Jeff's memory.

