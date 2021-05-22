journal-news logo
MICHAEL, Geraldine

MICHAEL, Geraldine

Age 84, of Columbus, passed away May 16, 2021. She

enjoyed being with her family and friends. Geraldine also

enjoyed exercising at the YMCA, bowling, softball and volleyball. Preceded in death by husband Bill Michael,

parents Edwin and Elsie Midgett, brothers John and Joe Midgett, sisters Audrey Denkler and Alice Faye Bean. Survived by children Tanya (Tom) Mathews, Craig Michael and Susan (Crickett) Michael, sister Jane Flach Keller, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be held 10 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 20th, from 12 pm- 3 pm at Schmidt's Sausage Haus. In lieu of flowers, memorial

donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.

