MICALE, Carolyn

Age 80, peacefully passed away January 13, 2021, in Hamilton, Ohio, surrounded by the most important aspect of her life, family. Her children and grandchildren were there, by her side as angels carried her soul into heaven. She was born December 10, 1940, in Roderfield, West Virginia. Upon graduating from Welch High School, she worked several years in Washington, D.C., in telecommunications. After meeting the love of her life, she moved to Mentor on the Lake, Ohio, to pursue her dream of raising a family. She served on the Women's Auxiliary Amvets Post 109 in Mentor on the Lake for many years. Later in life, she worked for Head Start in Butler County, Ohio, caring for children who needed extra support learning to navigate school and life. She met many different people on her journey and took every opportunity to use her God given wit and joking personality to make them laugh. Carolyn was an avid reader, valued learning, enjoyed debate, challenged the norm, was a wonderful cook, and had a heart of gold when it came to helping others. Carolyn was a caring mother, grandmother and a second mother and grandmother to many other children. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Lisa (Dave) Stitsinger, Kimberly (Douglas) Munro, Michael (Michelle) Micale. She will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Morgan, Katherine, Antonio and Marisa. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Antonio Micale, younger sister Nancy Jones and parents Mada Mathews and Clarence Jones. There is a quote that sums up mom's life including the days and hours before her passing. "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, sangria in hand, in a cloud of smoke, sirens blaring, lights flashing, eyes wide open, shocking the crowd, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!". The family asks that you all look inside your own families and break down barriers, forgive, love, respect, and appreciate each other during the short period of time you have together on earth. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral services held. The family requests that you share pictures and/or stories you may have about your memories of Carolyn. Online condolences are available at



