MEYERS, David (54) of Springfield, died Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. He was born March 28, 1970, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Frank and Eileen (Snelling) Meyers. David was a member and employee of the Springfield Union Club for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family, and his four dogs. David preserved the legacy of Meyers Field and annually gifted the ball fields to his alma mater, ensuring that future generations could continue to enjoy and benefit from the facilities. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin Meyers. Survivors include his brothers: Sean and Cheri Meyers (Springfield OH); Michael and Rebecca Meyers (Richmond VA); nieces and nephews: Molly, Patrick, Amanda, Matthew, Zachary, Meghan, Nicholas, Julianna and Katie Meyers; great nephews and nieces: Wyatt, Greyson, Gunner, Cannon, Isabella, and Violet. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:30 am - 12 pm Monday July 29th at St Raphael Church in Springfield Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon with Fr. Elijah Puthoff Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.jacksonlytle.com





