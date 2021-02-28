MEYER, Richard A. "Dick"



Age 97, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away at home on February 17, 2021. He was born on September 15, 1923, in St Marys, Ohio, to the late Anthony J. and Anna C. (Horstman) Meyer. He is survived by six children, Barbara (Meyer) Cogliano, David (Mary Flanagan) Meyer of Franklin, OH, Michael (Susan



Lindsey) Meyer of Sandusky, OH, Carolyn Meyer (Beverly Bruckman) of Kettering, OH, Rick Meyer (Greg Larson) of



Sarasota, FL, and Mary L. Meyer (Linda Koch) of Columbus, OH. His grandchildren include Joseph Cogliano II, Christine (Cogliano) Lynch, Michael Cogliano, Jennifer (Meyer) Smialek, Bradley Meyer, Brian Meyer and Angela (Meyer) Berger in



addition to 15 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Austin, Charlie, Katie, Sam, Erin, Nick, William, Grant, Claire, Madelyn, Anna, Chase, Micah and Finn. Richard is also survived by his sister Elizabeth (Meyer) Wagner of Arlington, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his former wife Leona M. (Speck) Meyer, son-in-law Joseph A. Cogliano, and siblings, Alvin Meyer, Gladys (Meyer) White, Mary Rita (Meyer) Kramer, Jerome Meyer and Philip Meyer.



During WW II Richard served with the U.S. Army's 66th Division in Europe in the Battle of the Bulge. Richard and his brothers Alvin, Jerome and Phillip as well as brother-in-law



Elmer Kramer all served in combat in Europe or the Pacific theaters during the war. Their mother proudly displayed five Star Flags in the window of their East Dayton home. In 2007 Richard attended Honor Flight to the WW II Memorial in Washington, D.C. where he met Senator Robert Dole.



Upon his return to Dayton after the war, Richard began a 40 year career with NCR. There, he advanced to various positions in management and engineering including Assistant Director of Manufacturing; Manager of Production Engineering and Manager of the NCR Power Plant. His career culminated as Vice-President of Personnel at NCR's Micrographic System Division facility in Mountain View, CA.



Over the years Richard was active in many professional and community organizations. In 1975 he was appointed to the Governor's Council for Cost Control by then Governor James Rhodes. He served as President of The Miami Valley Management Association (Foreman's Club); Vice President of the American Society of Industrial Engineers; Vice President of MTM Association for Standards and Research and President of the Lion's Club of Washington Township. He was a guest speaker at various professional conferences and events.



Richard attended St. Anthony School and graduated from Parker (Patterson Co-op) High School in 1941. He attended the American University Biarritz in France before returning to Dayton where he continued his education at Sinclair College, the University of Dayton and other business and professional forums.



As a member of the St. Anthony parish he served as president of the PTA and was an award winning scoutmaster. Richard enjoyed family camping, playing cards, and travel. A born



organizer, he was able to pack his wife, six children, their



luggage, a cooler and a picnic basket into the station wagon for a 2 day drive to Florida. He could organize a weekend campout for Boy Scouts, or a Mardi Gras event at St. Anthony Parish. He enjoyed work and play and instilled a sense of



adventure in his children. He was proud of his home and yard and enjoyed taking care of both. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and every year hosted a Christmas party and summer picnic to bring family together. When relatives from the Meyer/Horstman/Kramer extended families visited Dayton from out-of-town there was usually a party or picnic celebration at Richard's home and all were



welcome.



Mass and Memorial service will be held in future.



Final resting at David's Cemetery (Old Glory Plaza)



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Anthony School - 1824 St. Charles Ave., Dayton OH 45410.

