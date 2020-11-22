MEYER, Donald F. "Max"



Age 90 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Tuesday,



November 17, 2020. He was born November 25, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to Walter and Mary T. Meyer.



Max proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired Executive



Officer of Third National Bank. Max loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.



Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years Joyce; two sons, Don (Anna) and Ray (Sunni) Meyer; two daughters, Pam (Jack)



Duty and Barb Bailey; a daughter in law Delia; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Lawrence "Bud" Meyer and Walt "Wally" Meyer; sisters and brothers in law, Pauline (Jerry) Bashaw, Mary (Sigmund) Anderson and Ann (Richard) Lefeld.



Due to COVID 19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

