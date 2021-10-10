METZGER, Eugene Lee "Gene"



Age 89, of Englewood, passed away October 4, 2021. Born on July 14, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio. Gene was retired from GM. He and his wife, Barbara were members of Englewood United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge #743 in Englewood. Gene proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years: Barbara (Musselman) Metzger, son: Mike (Debra) Metzger, daughter: Cherie (Jim) Brenner, grandchildren: Katie and Kara Brenner, Colton Metzger, Kylie (Micah) Fisher, Chanin Metty, Janae (Greg) Hess, along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives that will miss him dearly. Along with his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brother: Gale (Angela) Metzger. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A visitation for family and friends will take place from 10:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment will follow Gene's service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

