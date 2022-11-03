journal-news logo
METZ, R. Michael

73, of Springfield passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Mike worked as a speech pathologist for 30 years. Survivors include Paul and Linda Metz and Rodna (Bill) Bordner. Mike leaves behind his two loving daughters, Marlene (Bryan) Hartzler and Megan Mazur and four grandchildren, Prescott and Rosemary Hartzler, Molly and Harper Mazur. A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to George Rogers Clark Heritage Association, www.grcha.org. You may express condolences to the family at


