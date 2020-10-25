X

Metcalfe-Anderson, Nancy

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

METCALFE-ANDERSON, Nancy E.

Age 87 passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020. She was born April 6, 1933, in Pottsville, PA. Nancy is survived by four children Mark (Tina) Metcalfe, Mike (Sheila) Metcalfe, Lori (Cary) Kinder, Doug Anderson; grandchildren Olivia, Samuel, Timothy, Brady; great-grandchildren Jonathan, Liam, Addi and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Ronald Anderson. Visitation at THE

WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4

Fairfield Thursday October 29, 2020, from 1 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM with Pastor Barry Wilson

officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.