MESSER, Raymond

MESSER, Sr., Raymond L.



Age 96 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was born August 30, 1924, in Williamsdale, Ohio, the son of the late Elijah and Laura Boggs Messer. Mr. Messer was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army Air Force. On June 22, 1946, he married Edna Durbin and she preceded him in death in 1999. He worked for many years as a press operator at General Motors and was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Mr. Messer was an avid fisherman and card player who loved life and spending time with his family. He is survived by three children



Brenda (Patrick) Erb, Joyce (Robert) Wolke, and Ray (Teresa) Messer, Jr.; nine grandchildren Rachel (Brian) Rutledge,



Patrick (Amy) Erb, II, Katie (Ryan) Collins, Robert (Nancy) Wolke, III, Laura (Nick) Dirr, Sarah (Scott) Fetters, Andrew Wolke, Ray Messer, III, and Kyle Messer; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and sisters-in-law Jo Ann (Wayne) Skipper and Donna Gault. Mr. Messer is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and was also preceded in death by his siblings Laurence Messer, Robert Messer, Lena DeBoard, Valora Jones, Mary Ann Sandow, and Betty Messer. Visitation on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Queen of Peace Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, from 11:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM, with Father James Wedig, officiating. Entombment to follow at St.



Stephen Mausoleum with full military honors. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Hamilton, Dr. Paula Weisenberger, and Raymond's granddaughter



Nancy for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Queen of Peace Church. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

