MESSER, Emily Rose



Age 29 (definitely not 35) of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Emily was born Tuesday April 11, 1985, at 4:58 pm (her preferred time to wake up) at Fort Hamilton Hospital to



Ronald and Joyce (née Broering) Patrick. Emily is



survived by her son, Elijah



Jordan Messer; her father,



Ronald Patrick; her siblings,



Larry (Tina) Coomer, Thomas Coomer, Holly (Bill) Burg, Brad (Angie) Messer and best friend/secret lover, Jordan Norman; her nieces and nephews, Alex, Cheyenne, Jessica, Garrett, Hailey, Wyatt, Farrah, Luke, Nick and Jillian; her dear cousin, Amanda Seymore; and many other family members and friends. Emily was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Patrick; her grandmother, Mae Broering; and the beloved Kurt Cobain. Emily Rose was a lot of things: She was compassionate, artistic, and witty. She had a love for music that was unmatched and could name the



artist of any "good" song on the radio. She'd frequently cook up an enormous feast just because and invite anybody that wanted to come over to enjoy her food, which was always slappin! If you've had it, you'd know. She was incredibly



intelligent and would fill notebooks with poetry and lookup obscure words like ailurophile, which she certainly was. Most of all, however, she was a wonderful mother that loved her son more than anything in the world. She gave him a big beautiful heart that will forever beat to the rhythm of hers. So much more could be said about such a beautiful soul, like "is this just one of her sick jokes" or "she still owes me $20." Emily had an odd way of making you laugh even when you didn't want to and would frequently check up on her friends and family. She called like a bill collector but had the voice of a phone sex operator. The world will be substantially less entertaining without her. She was truly an amazing person. However, she'd want us to laugh together, party together, and celebrate her life together. Therefor a Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at New Life Community Church, 199 Highland Ave in Hamilton / New



Miami from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family and a donation box will be setup at the memorial service. All donations will set aside for her child and to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

