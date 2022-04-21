MESSER, David Lynn



David Lynn Messer, 67, of Springfield, passed away April 18, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 15, 1954, in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of Jeff N. and Ellen (Gray) Messer. Mr. Messer enjoyed fishing and shooting clay targets. He was a member of the Clark County Sportsman Club. David was retired from Springfield Tire and Battery (which became KOI) following 37 years of dedicated service. Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years, Karen D. (Hicks) Messer; two children, Karen L. Messer (Brett Leigh) and David A. Messer; seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Kearstan, Landon, Cheyanne, Carol, Alexis and David; one



sister, Beverly (Dan) Hale; his best friend and brother, Jim Messer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an uncle, Jonnie Messer; an aunt, Betsy Messer; and his parents. A celebration of David's life will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM, Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Those planning to attend are asked to wear casual clothing. Condolences may be shared at



