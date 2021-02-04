MESLER, Jeffrey Brent "Jeff"



Age 60, passed away January 5, 2021. Devoted son of the late Pauline Tolley Davis and late Myron Mesler, beloved partner of Judy Lerche, proud father of Danielle Mesler Prost and



Kenneth Prost (son-in-law),



loving grandfather to Jonah and Atticus Prost, brother to Larry Mesler, Mike Mesler, Mitch Mesler, Marty Mesler, Mark Mesler, the late Kendra Mesler Schlichter, and the late Richard Mesler.



Jeff grew up in Butler County, Ohio - attending Ross schools and Talawanda High School. Jeff moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1994 and lived there until his death. He met Judy Lerche in 1995 and was a loving partner to her. He was a retired barber who had managed a barbershop for many years. He was also a licensed auctioneer. Jeff was a devoted father his entire life- he loved to talk to his daughter and grandsons as much as possible. He could always make you laugh and taught his daughter to believe in magic and to be kind to others. His



humor and wit will be missed by many. He was always willing to help others and lend a hand. He had such a kind heart with good intentions.



A public Celebration of Life will take place at a future date which will be announced by the family.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish to give, please pick a relevant charity of your family and loved ones.



A special thank you to the ICU staff at Banner Del Webb in Sun City, Arizona, for their kindness and compassion.

