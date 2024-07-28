Mescher, Delores M. "Dee"



age 77, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024. A loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother, Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Richard "Dick" Mescher and is survived by her children, Bruce (Claudia) Mescher, Brenda (Jeff) Knight, and Brad (Jeanette) Mescher; and her beloved grandchildren, Isabela, Alex, Rachael, Olivia, Courtney, Kyle, and Selena. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial with be held the following day, at 11:00am Friday August 2, 2024, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



