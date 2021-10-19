MERTZ, Adeline

MERTZ, CPPS,



Sister Adeline



97, died peacefully on Oct. 16, at Maria Joseph Center



Dayton, OH, under the care of hospice. She was born June 1924, in St. Patrick, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the



Precious Blood Dayton, Ohio, August 15, 1944. For 77 years she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Wed., Oct. 20, 2021, at 10:30 am with burial following in Salem Heights Cemetery. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 am followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 am. To attend services one must be fully vaccinated.



Faith in God and service to others were gifts from her parents and 7 younger siblings. Sister was a contemplative who brought great love and care to those she served by food



service and housekeeping throughout Ohio and Indiana, especially her 17 years at Maria Stein Retreat House in Maria Stein, Ohio.



Sister Adeline joins her parents and 6 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, one brother, Patrick Mertz, nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

