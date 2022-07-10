journal-news logo
X

MERRIMAN, GEORGE

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MERRIMAN, Jr., George

Age 72, born June 3, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, departed this earthly life Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton, after battling cancer. He graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1968. He retired from General Motors after 31 years of service. He received Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and Leader. Preceded in death by his father, George Merriman Sr.; grandmothers, Alice Merriman, Pearl Cheek; grandfather, Landon Cheek II; uncle, Landon Cheek III; sister-in-law, Cornelia Merriman. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Pamela Merriman; mother, Helen Merriman; daughter, Tilesha Merriman; son, Terrance Merriman; grandson, Terrance Merriman Jr.; sister, Deborah Merriman; brothers, Jonathan Merriman, Landis Merriman (fiancée, Cheri); loving and devoted cousin, Medoria (Darryl) Smith, and the Cheek/Nalls family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks to the Saunders family. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, July 12, at Mt. Enon M. B. Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TAYLOR, Roberta
2
ALBRECHT, Mary
3
Buchsieb, Betty
4
FOX, Jaiden
5
BURNS, RONALD
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top