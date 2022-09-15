MERRILL, Lora

journal-news logo
Age 78, of Springfield, passed away in her residence on September 11, 2022. She was born in Magoffin County, Kentucky, on March 27, 1944, daughter of the late David and Jewel (Borders) Adams. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Roger A. Merrill; three children, Roger (Alex) Merrill Jr., Craig (Connie) Merrill and Terri Hutchins; ten grandchildren, Melissa, Rachel, Jackie, Nathan, Tasha, Courtney, Joe, Tiffany, Alyssa and Eli, along with eighteen great-grandchildren. Lora was preceded in death by a granddaughter, A.J. and one sister, Goldie Wills. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Lora's life will begin at 10:30am Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting


