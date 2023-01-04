MERRIDA, Marlene



Marlene Merrida passed away on December 26, 2022, at the age of 86. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Tried Stone Baptist Church 621 Lafayette Ave., Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

