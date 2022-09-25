MERRICK, Jay Allen



On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Jay Allen Merrick, a loving husband and father, went to be with his Lord and Savior. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Merrick, his parents Julia Totts and Francis Merrick and several siblings. He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Dennis) Lavoie and Vickie McGuire, his grandchildren Jay (Macy) Lavoie, Rob Lavoie, and Neil McGuire and 4 great-grandchildren. Jay was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1934. As a young man, he enlisted in the Air Force and served as a Tech Sgt, including one year in the Vietnam War as a medic, until his retirement. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he worked as a civilian at Wright Patterson Air Force Base until his retirement from the work force. He was very patriotic and loved his country. Being from Wisconsin, Jay was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. He also loved watching westerns and sometimes you could catch him singing along to some of his favorite country music stars. He had a great smile and contagious laugh. He always put his family first and will be greatly missed. We would be honored to have you come celebrate his life at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Visitation will be from 10-11am on Wednesday, September 28th. Services will begin at 11am with gravesite to follow. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com