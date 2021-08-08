MERRICK, Deborah Lynn



Age 66 of, Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,



August 4, 2021. She was born May 16, 1955, in Dayton, the daughter of William and Alvena Zimmer. Debbie was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. She was a good person and did whatever she could to help anybody. She worked for Handyman Ace Hardware store for over 35 years and also served as the fiscal officer for Harrison Twp. for 12 years. Debbie was friendly and outgoing and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. She is preceded in death by her father, William Zimmer, Sr. Debbie will be missed by her loving mother, Alvena; siblings, Linda (Jerry) Barnes and William (Patricia) Zimmer, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Moses) Shepherd and their children, Alex (Sarah Lynn) and their daughter, Olivia; Brett Shepherd and his children, Aubree and Lilly; Sarah Nichole; Jerry (Jennifer) Barnes and their son, Chase; Jamie (April) Barnes and their daughter, Madeline; and Ryan Zimmer. Visitation will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at Queen of



Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge, Rd., Dayton. Rev. Benoit Mukamba, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Debbie's memory to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Debbie or leave a condolence to her



family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

