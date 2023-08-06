Merillat, Phyllis "Jerry"



Phyllis "Jerry" Jerlene Merillat, age 82, of Dayton passed away on August 3, 2023. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 11, 1941 to the late Oscar and Stella Evans. In addition to her parents, Jerry is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Evans. Jerry is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gerald; children, Dean Merillat, Cynthia Koetting, Chris Merillat, Katrina Merillat, Cory (Jonathan) Richardson, Deana Trent; 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Mohney; as well as many other family and friends. Jerry was a charter member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.



