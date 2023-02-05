X
Dark Mode Toggle

MERIDIETH, Elisha

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MERIDIETH, Elisha

Elisha Meridieth, age 38, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on October 31, 1984, in Hamilton the daughter of Phillipe and Darlene Spence. She is survived by her loving husband Jesse Meridieth; two daughters Hannah Meridieth and Taylor Meridieth; parents Phillipe Spence and Darlene Spence; one brother Josh (Jaci) Spence; two nephews Trip Spence and Braven Spence. She also leaves behind many other family members and close friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00PM. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ferguson, Frances
2
DAWSON, Barbara
3
BUSCEMI, WILLIAM
4
AUKEMAN, Ruth
5
BOWELL, Paul
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top