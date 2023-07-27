MERGY, Julia A



Julia A. Mergy, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Doverwood Villages from complications related to Renal Failure. Born July 5, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Robert & Loraine (Schuerfranz) Mergy. Attended St. Ann School. Was a graduate of the class of 1959 Notre Dame High School. Julia was a long-time member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed working on festivals and events for Hamilton's German Village of which she was a founding member, was a member and worked with the Butler County Antique & Classic Car Club, Butler County Historical Society, Mercy Hospital-Fairfield Auxiliary, St. Ann Rosary Society. She was employed by Stephen Gross & Sons, Inc for 52 years. She is survived by her sister, Roberta (Mergy) Heermann, cousins John & Melinda Schuerfranz, James & Caroline Schuerfranz, Margaret Mergy, all of Hamilton, Janet & Jerry Vicars of Waynesville Missouri, LaVeda & Glen Bailey of Batesville, IN and many other Mergy relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Edward & Edith Koebele Schuerfranz and Josepm & Mary Bramlage Mergy. Visitation will be Monday, July 24, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial, Fr. Larry Tharp, celebrant at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Julia's name to St. Ann Catholic Church, Maintenance Fund, 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton Ohio 45015. Colligan Funeral Home.



