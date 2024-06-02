Mergler, Mark O.



Age 85 of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully on May 21, 2024. He was Born July 10, 1938 to Jack A. and Sarahmae (Oliver) Mergler and preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Maryalice (Rice Chamberlain), his daughter Meredith Anne, and his sisters Carolyn Dartt and Jean Kavanaugh. Also preceded in death by nephew Don Dartt Jr and niece Lisa Kavanaugh Fields. Mark is survived by 3 sisters, Elizabeth Cramer, Martha Gardner (Randy) and Sarah Moon (Thom), his son Matthew (Deana) and grandchildren Mitchell and Tyler as well as step-grandchild Cory, and great-granddaughter Maddie. Mark graduated from Chaminade High School, received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton in 1960, and his Master's degree from The Ohio State University. He was a long-time resident of Alexandria, Virginia working as a federal employee - first for the Department of Defense, then the Department of the Interior, retiring in 1995. Mark was a life-long devout Catholic and member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Alexandria. Mark loved to be physically active throughout his life, completing numerous marathons. His most memorable races were the "US Marine Corp Marathon" in 1980 and the grueling "Imogene Pass Run" to Telluride in 1994. He also completed a 1992 course from "Voyageur Outward Bound School" in Minnesota and continued with hiking and kayaking in later years. A graveside service will be at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton OH, online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



