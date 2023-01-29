MERCER, Ruby Juanita



Ruby Juanita Mercer, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Ruby was born January 25th, 1952, in Jackson, Ohio, the daughter of Valie Edward and Juanita Ruth Ireland. Ruby was a member of Home Rd. Church of Christ in Christian Union. She loved spending time with family and will be greatly missed. Ruby is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Jodi Mercer; her siblings: Earl (Teresa) Ireland, Marie Ireland, Lisa (David) Browning, Kathy (Harold) Frisby and Bryant Ireland and several nieces and nephews.



Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Raymond Mercer and her siblings: Roger Dale Ireland, Viola June Ireland, John Edward Ireland and David Nathaniel Ireland.



Per Ruby's request there will be no services. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



