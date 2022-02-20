Hamburger icon
Menke, Carol

MENKE, Carol Sue

69, formerly of Kettering, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Menke; her parents Robert and Donna (Lewis) Grey; and a brother

Richard Grey. She is survived by her children Jennifer (Brandon) Moran and David (Michele) Menke; grandchildren Cooper, Cade, Addison and Andrew; brother-in-law Jack Menke; and sisters-in-law Amy Loges, Janet Heiser, Mary Menke; and her very close friend of nearly 40 years Suzie Schaeublin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other friends. Family will

receive friends from 11AM-1 PM Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Memorial services 1 PM Tuesday at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

