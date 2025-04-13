Meltzer, Sara

Meltzer (Sally Sherrick), Sara M.



Age 78 of Kettering, OH, passed away in her home on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Sally was a 1964 graduate of General McLane High School, Edinboro, PA and went on to graduate from Ohio University, Athens, OH with a BS in computer science. Later, she received a BA and MA from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN. Upon returning to Ohio, she worked for the NCR Corporation and then for Reynolds and Reynold Co. in Dayton, holding positions involving computer programming/analysis until her retirement in 2004. Sally was devoted to the arts, volunteering at the Dayton Art Institute for a number of years and enjoyed live performances offered by the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance as well. She was an avid reader of fiction and nonfiction. Other interests included staying abreast of economic and financial news. She consistently managed her own investments and assisted family and friends as well. On a more personal note, her home was important to her, so she devoted time planning and upgrading her house and yard. Food, nutrition and health also interested her so over the years, she developed her cooking skills as well. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irma Sherrick, and survived by one sister (Teresa Sherrick), an aunt, cousins and friends. Burial is in the Scottdale (PA) Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later in the summer. The family expresses our gratitude for the guidance offered by Routsong Funeral Home and Roberson Law Services as well as the support offered by Larry and Lynn Frazier. If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA), 126 North Main St, Suite 210, Dayton, OH. 45402. Online condolences may be shared to the family by visiting www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com