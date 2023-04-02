X

Melson, Sadie Ransom

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Ransom Melson, Sadie Frances

Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor L. D. Hayes officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hull, Timothy
2
Fain, Mike
3
Barnes, Barbara Ann and Alexis
4
Layne, Alan Ray
5
Keyer, Alita
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top