MELL, Donna L.



Age 80, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Springfield on December 13, 1942, the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Steele. Donna graduated from Northwestern High School, Bethel College and Indiana University. She worked as an educator and later a nurse. Donna was a past member of the New Carlisle Missionary Church. She was a very charitable person, who was always willing to donate either her time or funding. Donna is preceded in death by her husband John Mell in 2010 and brother David Steele in 2020. She is survived by her sister-in-law Kathleen Steele; nieces Leslie (Joshua) Steele-Hall and Elizabeth (Kyle) Bishop; nephew Mark (Sierra) Steele; and numerous other family members and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12:30-1:30pm, with the service to honor Donna beginning at 1:30pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Donna's name. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



