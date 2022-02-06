MELDON, Patricia Collins



Born in York, Pennsylvania, on September 7, 1927, passed away February 1, 2022. Pat graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1949 with a degree in Interior Decorating and Applied Arts.



She worked as a senior draftsman for the City of Cincinnati for 4 years until marrying D.J. "Mick" Meldon and moving to Boise, Idaho. Four children later, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska. They loved Alaska but returned to Fairborn, Ohio, to be closer to their parents.



Long term residents of Fairborn, Pat and Mick were married for 57 years until his passing in 2012.



Pat and Mick enjoyed 18th century camping across the Southeast. This entailed doing everything as it would have been done in the 18th century, including sewing clothing by hand. They were also members of the Lewis and Clark Trail Association through which they would attend lectures and then take summer trips following the Lewis and Clark Trail end-to-end. Pat also liked to sew, garden, bird watch and play bridge.



She is survived by her children, SGM (USA, ret.) Michael (Debbie) Meldon, Dr. Stephen (Lynn) Meldon, Stephanie (John) McIntyre, and Geoffrey (Maureen) Meldon; grandchildren Angela Meldon, Christopher Meldon, William Meldon, Michael Collins Meldon, Jacob (Samantha) Meldon, Seth (Megan) Meldon; and great-grandchildren Ethan, Kylie,



Gabriel, Jade and Brody; and her best friend Mrs. Shirley Berrie. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

