Meixner, Laura

Laura Catherine (Moorman) Meixner, age 56, died on February 9, 2025 after a brief illness. She was a faithful Catholic, an amazing wife, proud mother and grandmother, loving sister and daughter, and, for the last 17 years, a highly-professional tax preparer and advisor to individuals and businesses who sought guidance from her and her colleagues at Fitz Financial Services.



Born in Cincinnati on June 26, 1968, she and her family found a home in Dayton in 1976, where she attended Northmont Schools and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1990 from the University of Cincinnati. She met her husband, Dan, during her senior year in college and the two married in 1991. After serving as an elementary school teacher for three years, she dedicated the next phase of her life to being the world's best mom to Ari, born in 1993, and Carly, born in 1995. She loved to implement craft projects to beautify their home and became an accomplished gardener and an outstanding cook. As the children grew and became involved in school work and activities, she conceived and founded Laura's: Celebrating Food and Family, a family-based meal service for up to ten families each week at its peak.



In 2007, she took a six-week class to learn how to prepare income tax returns, thinking that helping people with their taxes might be a rewarding next career option. Finding that she enjoyed the precision of tax preparation, she accepted a seasonal role at a national firm, then joined Fitz Financial the following year. As the firm grew, seasonal work became a full-time vocation as she learned to serve clients in new ways that included bookkeeping, payroll, and financial statement preparation. In 2017, she earned her certification as an Enrolled Agent with the Internal Revenue Service, giving her the ability and credential to represent taxpayers before the IRS. She leaves many clients who came to trust her and consider her as a friend.



Laura (with Dan's occasional help), served many years as the marriage ministry coordinator and member of the worship commission at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church when the family lived in Centerville. She and Dan became members of St. Joseph when they moved to downtown Dayton in 2017.



Many family members will grieve her passing, including her husband of almost 34 years, Dan; her two children Ari and Carly; her son-in-law Alek; grandchildren Leo, Jack, and Mae, sisters Karen and Jennifer (Ken), nineteen nieces and nephews, her parents Dick and Connie Moorman, her mother-in-law, Mary Meixner, and Dan's siblings: Becky (Greg); Kate (David); Jen (Tom); and John (Donna). She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Moorman and D'Arcy and Teresa Hunter; her aunt, Joan; and her father-in-law, Jim.



The funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 14 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 411 East Second Street with Fr. Angelo Anthony, C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will greet visitors at Westbrock Funeral Home at 1712 Wayne Avenue from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, February 13. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Kevin and Mya Wagoner Scholarship for Performing Arts at Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, 505 South Ludlow Street, Dayton, Ohio.



