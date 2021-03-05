MEIER, Sylvia Jo Ann



Sylvia Jo Ann Meier of Kettering, OH, passed away March 2, 2021, at the age of 80.



She was born in Dayton, to the late, Calvin and Ines (Kunkle) Grant. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold and sister Cynthia Waymire. Survived by her son, Scott



Meier and daughters, Janene Collins and Dawn Meier.



Beloved grandmother of



Jennifer, Tanner, Alex, Conner and Jillian and special grandpets, KC, Milo and Buddy. She also leaves her younger sister Cecelia (Jack) Cotterman and brother Anthony (Diana) Grant and sister-in-law Joyce (Gary) Hanes. She leaves a host of nieces and nephews and favorite cousins. Sylvia graduated from Kiser High School in 1958 and became a Registered Nurse, graduating from St. Elizabeth of Nursing in 1961. She worked as a private duty Nurse and finished her nursing career at South Dayton Pediatrics. She enjoyed bowling for many years with her husband and neighbors and then with her good friends on Tuesday mornings. The family would like to thank family, friends, Dr. E Franks, Dr. S Ali and the Hospice of



Dayton and staff for the wonderful care and support of Sylvia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. We ask that when you see a Hummingbird or a Cardinal, please stop and admire the beauty of these birds and think of Sylvia.

