MEIER, Constance E. "Connie"



Age 85 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Sycamore Glen Health Center. She was born on January 25, 1936, in Meigs Co., OH, the daughter of the late Wilford and Dorothy (Blackwood) Chaney. Mrs. Meier was a Graduate of Miami University. Connie was an Elementary School Teacher and was a former employee of Monarch



Marking. Preceded in death by her husband Harold Meier in 2012. She is survived by her 4 loving children Bud Meier, Kurt Meier, Mark (Tina) Meier, and Adele (Bob) Cowden, 2 sisters



Betty Chaney and Janet Reece, 5 grandchildren Jacob Meier,



David (Debbie) Cowden, Cody (Brittani) Meier, Kai Meier and Jennifer Cowden, 3 great-grandchildren Gianna, Anthony and Francis Cowden, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. At the request of Mrs. Meier, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661



Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417 in Mrs. Meier's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Connie Meier, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

