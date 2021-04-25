MEHL, Marshall



and Nancy



Celebration of Life for Marshall and Nancy Mehl on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Marshall died



January 24, 2021, and Nancy died January 27, 2021. The



Celebration will take place at Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road,



Middletown, Ohio 45044.



There will be a visitation from 10 am- 11am. The service will follow at 11:00 am. A private burial will be at Mound



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Yankee Road First Church of God. Arrangements



provided by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.

