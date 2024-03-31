Mehl, Dana H.



Dana H. Mehl, age 68, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on March 27, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on May 14, 1955, in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Joseph and LaVerne (Allen) Mehl. He attended Hamilton City Schools and graduated from Taft High School in 1973. On May 19, 1979, he married Martha Kollstedt from Cincinnati. Dana was employed for 36 years at Champion International/SMART papers and later as Quality Director at Planes. After retiring, Dana enjoyed substitute teaching at Elda Elementary, Morgan Elementary and the Ross Intermediate School. He loved the Ross Community, helping others, and mentoring the youth at church and at the schools. He was a Co-Founder of the Ross Community Foundation; a member of the Ross Lions Club; a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church where he sang in the church choir; and a member of the Southwest Ohio Dog and Game Preserve. Dana was a generous and giving person and shared his faith with others through actions and music. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Martha Mehl; one sister, Diana (Randy) Patton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. There will be a memorial service at Venice Presbyterian Church, 4244 Layhigh Road, Ross, Ohio on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the Ross Community Foundation, 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 or at www.hamiltonfoundation.org/ross-community-foundation. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



