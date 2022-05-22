journal-news logo
MEEKER, Patricia

MEEKER, Patricia "Patti"

Age 67, of Centerville, passed away May 5, 2022. She was born in the Dayton where she lived her entire life. Patti was a proud Irish Lass that loved to travel especially to Ireland. One of her favorite places was the beach especially in Hawaii swimming with the Sea Turtles. Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Harbison and Maureen (Monroe)

Johnson. She is survived by her significant other Randy Smith; sons Zak (Brandie) Smith, Adam (Sarah) Smith; grandchildren who lovingly called her "Pat

Pat", Jackson, Kaz, Oliver, Maddox and Georgia; and their

loving service dog Jojo. Patti is also survived by her sisters

Bunny (John) Horning, Lisa Zupon, Tracy (Michael) Wilson; along with numerous nieces, nephews. Patti will always be

remembered for putting others before herself. She was the life of the party with the best sense of humor. She was always smiling. A Celebration of Patti's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 25th from 4-7pm at the Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

