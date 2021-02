IN LOVING MEMORY OF



Bob Meeker, Jr.



Who passed away 24 years ago today.



Your cheerful smile, your heart of gold.



You were the best this world could hold. Never selfish and



always kind. These are the memories you left behind.



While you sleep a peaceful sleep, fond memories of you we always keep. No verse, no flowers, no tears can say how much I miss you every day.



You are loved and missed, Bob



Linda