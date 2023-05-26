Mears, James F "Jimmy"



James F. (Jimmy) Mears, age 83, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Atrium Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Middletown, OH on August 26, 1939 to the late Frank and Juanita (Shifflet) Mears. Jimmy was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He was active in many areas of civic affairs, including the American Legion Post 149 in Franklin and the Warren County Veterans Office in Lebanon. He was the owner and operator of Mears Insurance in Franklin for many years. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susie (Tinch) Mears; his children, Shane (Debbie) Mears, Holly (Danny) Daniels; his grandchildren, Kristen, Blake, Cooper, Davis, Cayce; his great grandchildren, June, Alaina, Addison; and his sister, Janice Smith. Funeral Services will be PRIVATE at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be at JD Legends in Franklin on June 7 from 3pm to 8pm. Please come share your stories about our father! You know he loved a good celebration.

